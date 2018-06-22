Rahul yet to get special permission for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who had expressed desire to go for Mansarovar Yatra after Karnataka elections, has not received a response to his request for special permission from the External Affairs Ministry, party sources said.

The sources said that he could not apply during the stipulated period for the application to visit Kailash Mansarovar, and had applied for special permission, which is normally granted to the MPs but had not received a response to his application so far.

According to a MEA press release dated February 21, the last date for registration was March 23.

However, Gandhi had announced his desire to undertake the pilgrimage on April 29 at the Jan Akrosh rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.

This year, the Yatra is scheduled from June 8 to September 8 through two routes, according to MEA.

