Rahul’s arguments on GST demolished: CAIT

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Reacting to the April’s GST collection the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was wrong in saying that GST was not in the interest of traders.

However, CAIT said that traders are still facing trouble complying with GST and the association will approach the new government after polls.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 10.05 per cent to Rs 1,13,865 crore in April from a year-ago period, recording the highest ever monthly revenue mop-up since the new indirect tax system was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

CAIT said that the “upsurge in GST revenue collection for the month of April 2019 has strongly demolished the argument of Congress President Rahul Gandhi that it is Gabbar Singh Tax and not in the interest of traders. “

“On the contrary, the highest collection from GST in the month of April since its implementation in the Country establishes the fact that traders across the country have utter faith and trust in current GST taxation system …”

Khandelwal said that not only the revenue but also the number of taxpayers under GST in comparison to earlier VAT regime has doubled reflecting acceptance among the trader’s community.

