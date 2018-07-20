Rahul’s hug of Modi sought to wipe out hate politics: Gehlot

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday backed party President Rahul Gandhi’s hugging of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Friday, saying that it was done to wipe out hate politics between the ruling and opposition parties.

“Modi has hugged various leaders during his visit to foreign countries. Were they unwanted hugs.

“What will they (the BJP) say to Modi hugging to various top leaders of the other country,” asked the party General Secretary to counter Modi’s comment that he received a unwanted hug from Gandhi.

Gehlot also added that Gandhi, through his speech on no-confidence motion on Friday, has given a message of following love and brotherhood between the ruling and opposition parties despite the tense environment prevailing among them.

He said that the cause of situation of violence, hatred and instability in the country is due to following of hate politics. “I think the people are understanding all this, and in future, the public will reply to it,” he said.

On the lynching of a 28-year-old man by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Gehlot asked: “Why lynchings did not take place during the rule of other government. Why this is happening in BJP ruled states.”

Countering Modi’s remarked that few anti-social elements are involved in lynching, he asked: “Why it did not stop even then? Either the credibility of the PM has declined or he has just done a formality.”

