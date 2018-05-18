Rahul’s new theory is to see victory in defeats: Shah

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for celebrating B.S. Yeddyurappa’s resignation in Karnataka as a “victory”, saying the mandate was to get rid of Siddaramaiah and claimed that such coalition will not last long.

“If someone is seeing its victory in defeat, than who can stop him. The BJP has already won the Karnataka elections and the people of the state have clearly given their mandate to get rid of Congress,” he said at a programme of India TV.

He said that Gandhi has started a new tradition of celebration even after party’s defeat.

“He (Gandhi) has propounded a new theory that how to see a win even if his party is defeated. They won in nine Lok Sabha by-polls and they celebrate it as their victory but why they forget that we have snatched 11 states from them,” he said.

The BJP chief said that the BJP will not make any efforts to topple the government in Karnataka.

“Such governmet will not last long in the state. Congress leaders have themselves not accepted their alliance with JD-S,” he said.

He said that the BJP had claimed of winning 130 seats in Karnataka elections but the number of seats won was not less.

“It is an achievement for us. We wanted to expose the Congress government before Karnataka and I believe we have succeeded in that. We had approached the people of Karnataka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four years’ achievements and the way Siddaramaiah government had been exploiting the state and we emerged victorious,” he said.

Responding to allegations of horse-trading by the opposition leaders in Karnataka, Shah said: “This would not have been the result had we offered to bribe and buy the MLAs of other parties.”

Over Gandhi’s allegations that the Modi government has waived off the loans of industrialists, he said: “Rahul Gandhi should name one businessman whose loans we have waived off, or he should accept that he misleads the people of the country.”

–IANS

bns/vd