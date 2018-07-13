Rahya Sabha disrupted on Day 1 of monsoon session

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The monsoon session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Wednesday with the Rajya Sabha witnessing its first noisy disruption by opposition members, causing ruckus and an adjournment.

After reading obituary references and making an announcement to allow members make speeches in their regional languages, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu called for Zero Hour.

But TDP MPs protested, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

–IANS

