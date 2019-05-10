Rail traffic on Tundla-Kanpur section disrupted as train runs over cattle

Tundla, May 14 (IANS) The traffic on Delhi-Kanpur railway line disrupted after Bhagalpur bound Vikramshila Express reported a cattle run-over.

A senior railway official said, “The Vikramshila Express reported a cattle run over around 7.47 p.m. between Kanchausi and Jhanjhak railway stations.”

The official said that the incident happened between Tundla-Kanpur section and the break system of the engine was damaged and jammed.

Following the incident, train movement on the railway line was disturbed till 9.25 p.m. as the Vikramshila Express was stranded there.

However, the traffic was restored on the railway line after the Vikramshila Express was taken to Jhinjhak station, he said.

The official said that the Bhagalpur bound train commenced its onward journey after replacing the engine around 11.45 p.m.

–IANS

aks/vin