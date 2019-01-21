Railway Board Chairman reviews NR, stresses safety, punctuality

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Chairman Railway Board V.K. Yadav on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Northern Railway and underscored the need for expeditious completion of infrastructure projects for meeting the twin objectives of punctuality and safety.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that Yadav stressed on the need for speedy completion of infrastructure projects like new railway lines and doubling of tracks to enhance capacity creation for meeting the twin objectives of punctuality and safety.

He said that Yadav also held discussions over decongesting Lucknow and other big stations on its network.

Kumar said the Chairman reviewed the various development plans proposed in the year ahead like the doubling of track work, flyovers to enable operational flexibility and by-passes, and chord lines to avoid detention due to reversal.

