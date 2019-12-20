Railway Board Chairman’s tenure extended for a year

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The government on Tuesday extended the tenure of Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav, who was set to retire on December 31, for a period of one year.

According to an official order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the tenure of Yadav has been extended for a period of one year from January 1,2020 to December 31, 2020.

The extension of services of Yadav comes in the wake of the Union Cabinet decision to restructure the eight services into one.

In a major move to reform the 150-year-old railway board of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved to restructure the apex body of the Indian Railways by trimming its strength to half, and unifying its eight railways services into a central service called the Indian Railway Management Service.

Railway employees had raised issues over the unification of the services alleging merging of technical and non-technical services, civil services and and engineering services of was unfair adding that domain expertise is quintessential to the working of the railways.

–IANS

aks/rt