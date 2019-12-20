Railway Board Chief gets one year extension

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Government has decided to give one year extension to the Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V.K. Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board for a period of one year with effect from January 1, 2020 upto December 31, 2020 or until further orders.

The tenure extension for the Railway Board Chief comes on a day when the Railways hiked fares for passenger trains.

–IANS

san/rt