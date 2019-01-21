Railway Board chief urges officers to inculcate leadership skills

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav on Friday urged railway officials to inculcate leadership skills in staff to create “future leaders”.

In his maiden speech as Chairman, Yadav emphasised upon the transformation being undertaken by the Indian Railways.

He said the transformational journey of the Indian Railways should continue with the same zeal and momentum to attain its goal of being world class.

Yadav took charge as Railway Board Chairman on January 1.

