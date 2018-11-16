India

Railway minister Piyush Goel heckled in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was heckled at an event in the state capital on Friday evening after he made some remarks on a senior functionary of the Northern Railways Men’s Union.

In Lucknow on the second day of the ongoing three-day convention of the union, the minister said that Shiv Gopal Mishra, a veteran trade unionist, was “misguiding youth working as apprentices with the Railways.”

His remark led to chaos as railmen squatted on the stage, raised anti-Goyal slogans and even threw a plant-pot at him.

The minister was saved from physical harm as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) man blocked the way.

When the Railway Minister continued with his speech, the railway employees rushed towards the stage and disrupted his speech. A free-for-all ensued as security men protecting the minister took him to the safety of his car.

The irked railmen did not stop at this and targeted the vehicle of the minister and smashed a window glass.

Many senior trade union leaders and Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia were present at the dais when the incident occured.

–IANS

md/prs

