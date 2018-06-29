Railways eliminates unmanned level crossing gates in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The South Western Railway (SWR) on Tusday announced that it has eliminated all unmanned level crossing gates in and around Bengaluru to enhance safety of rail and road users.

“All the 71 unmanned level crossings in the busy urban areas of Bengaluru have been eliminated. Of them, 48 with gates have been closed and 23 gates are manned round the clock,” said the railways in a statement here.

Though the Railway Board had set a target for its zones across the country to eliminate all unmanned level crossings (UMLC) by end-2018, the Bengaluru division achieved it six months ahead of the December deadline.

“With no unmanned level crossings over the railway lines or tracks, vehicular traffic on roads will be safe and smooth, saving manpower and maintenance costs,” said the statement.

Road under bridges or limited height sub-ways were built at 42 locations and road over bridges at two locations. The remaining level crossing gates have been shut down by diverting adjoining roads to adjacent level crossings.

As there were nine unmanned level crossing gates on rail lines in the city a year ago, gatemen were provided round the clock to alert road users about the approaching trains.

