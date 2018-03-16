Railways recruitment is competitive, transparent: Goyal

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) After students demanding jobs blocked movement of local trains in Mumbai, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the recruitment policy of the Indian Railways was “competitive and transparent” in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

The protesting students who have passed the Railway Act Apprentice exam were demanding removal of 20 per cent upper limit in the hiring of candidates. They have now called-off their rail-blockade agitation.

Goyal said the government had already reserved 20 per cent posts for those who have completed the apprentice exams and were engaged in railway establishments.

“This has been done as per … the various judgements by the Supreme Court from time to time. Applicants who completed the apprenticeship course have also been given an age relaxation equal to the period of apprenticeship,” the minister said.

He said the Indian Railways were currently in the midst of a massive recruitment exercise and had “come out with a policy to ensure a fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process that follows the law and the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court”.

In Mumbai, protestors blocked rail traffic between Matunga and Dadar stations. The services resumed only after the agitators called off their protest.

