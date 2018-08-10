Railways sends drinking water wagons to flood-hit Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) With Kerala reeling under one of the worst floods, Indian Railways on Friday sent over 2.8 lakh liter of drinking water to the state through wagons and also bottled water.

“The Southern Railway has dispatched one water special consisting of seven wagons with water tank from the Erode Junction station at 4 p.m. today with 2.8 lakh liter of drinking water,” Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Director Media Railway Ministry, said.

He said the special train to Trivandrum will run via Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

He also said that the seven wagons with water have moved from Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.

The official said the railways is supplying bottled water to the flood-affected in Kerala.

“Today 2,740 cartons were despatched from Parassala Rail Neer plant. Another 10,000 cartons of water bottles (1,00,000 bottles) from IRCTC’s Parassala plant in Kerala is under progress,” he said, adding that about 15,000 cartons with water bottles are being despatched from IRCTC’s Palur Plant in Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

aks/prs