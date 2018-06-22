Rain alert issued in Haryana

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) The Haryana government on Thursday issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the state till Saturday. The Met department has forecast the monsoon would enter Haryana by July 1.

“The rain, which started on June 27, will increase in intensity and spread during subsequent 48-72 hours with high probability of onset of monsoon from June 28 to July 1 as per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD),” a Revenue and Disaster Management Department official said.

The intensity of rainfall would be more in Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Panipat, Hisar, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar and Ambala districts with one or two spell of heavy rainfall in these districts, he said.

Rainfall conditions in the state would be heavy to very heavy on June 28 and 29 and heavy rain on June 30 and July 1, he added.

Bhiwani town had received 55 mm of rainfall on Wednesday while Narnaul received 27 mm rainfall. Hisar town rceived 13 mm rain.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas experienced rains on Thursday so did some parts of Punjab.

–IANS

