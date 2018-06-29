Rain brings relief to parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) Rain in several parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana brought relief to people on Tuesday from the hot and humid conditions.

Monsoon arrived over the region ahead of schedule on June 29, however, it did not rain after that leading to the humid conditions with maximum temperatures hovering between 34 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met has predicted rain and thundershowers in the region in the next 72 hours till Friday.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were lashed by rain early on Tuesday.

Reports of rainfall were also received from several parts of Punjab and some districts in Haryana.

The rainfall is considered good for the paddy crop that has just been planted by farmers.

–IANS

js/in