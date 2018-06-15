Rain brings relief to Punjab, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 17 (IANS) Rainfall in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday brought relief from the heat wave and dusty conditions prevailing over the region in the past few days.

At many places, the maximum temperature hovered in the 23-25 degrees mark, making the weather quite pleasant.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were lashed by rain since Saturday evening.

The maximum temperature in the capital city of Punjab and Haryana was 29.4, nine degrees below the average on Saturday.

The city and nearby areas continued to get intermittent rain on Sunday and the skies remained overcast.

“Chandigarh saw such a bad weather in the past over one week. First there was a heat wave followed by two days of very dusty weather. The rain has brought so much relief,” Manju Malhotra, a homemaker in Panchkula town, said.

All flights to and from the Chandigarh airport were cancelled on Thursday and Friday due to dusty conditions.

Hundreds of passengers were affected by the flight disruption.

Flight operation resumed on Saturday.

The Met Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several areas of both states till Monday.

–IANS

js/ksk