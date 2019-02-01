Rain, hailstorm likely to hit Delhi in next three days

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Delhi might again experience moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and even a hailstorm from Tuesday evening due to a prevailing western disturbance over entire northwest India, the Met said on Monday.

“Generally cloudy conditions with light rain and a thunderstorm are likely to commence from February 5 (Tuesday) afternoon or evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

An IMD official added that Tuesday would be just a beginning as “peak thunderstorm activity would occur on February 6 and 7 with heavy rain on the morning of February 7”.

“The peak thunderstorm activity would be on February 6 and 7 when widespread light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm accompanied with strong surface winds at 20-25 kilometre per hour and isolated hailstorm is most likely over Delhi-NCR,” the official said.

With clouds covering the sky, maximum and minimum temperatures across Delhi and national capital region (NCR) are likely to fall and increase respectively by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

“The maximum is expected to hover around 18-19 degrees Celsius while the minimum will increase to 12-13 degrees Celsius till February 7,” the IMD official said.

The season’s average maximum temperature is 23.2 degrees Celsius and minimum is 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Like Monday, there won’t be dense fog on Tuesday morning and later in the day, clouds will start covering the sky with the minimum reaching 10 degrees Celsius and maximum at 23 degrees Celsius.

