Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; hailstorm likely

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) There was thunder and lightning as light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, with the Met predicting more showers throughout the day with possibility of scattered hailstorm even.

The mercury though was not affected by the early morning rain and the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above the season’s average at 13.9 degrees Celsius.

With humidity at 93 per cent, the air quality was ‘very poor’ in the city.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) was recorded at 323 here.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms and hail likely in the later parts of the day as well,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog and low visibility.

In the past 24 hours, the city witnessed about 1.3 mm of rains.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum was 11.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

nks/in