Rain likely in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) It was a cloudy, humid morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

“There will be generally cloudy sky during the day with light rains expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31.9 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 88 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rains lashed Delhi and Gurugram on Wednesday that paralysed normal life and disrupted the traffic movement in several areas, including the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway, due to waterlogging.

–IANS

