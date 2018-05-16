Rain, squall likely in Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

The weather office forecast light rain accompanied with squall during the day.

“The sky was partly cloudy in the morning and it will become generally cloudy towards evening or night. Very light rain or thundershowers accompanied by squall is likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 53 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius.

