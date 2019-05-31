Rain suspends French Open Quarters

Paris, June 4 (IANS) The French Open quarterfinal clashes between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Kei Nishikori of Japan, and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland versus his countryman Roger Federer, were suspended on Tuesday due to rain.

Nadal was leading Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 4-2 when the play was halted. Federer was having a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) lead against Wawrinka, while they were tied at 3-3 in the fourth set, reports Efe news.

According to the French Open official Twitter account, the matches will not be resumed before 6.30 p.m. local time.

