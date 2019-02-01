Rain, thunderstorms in parts of UP

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) The skies opened up in the State capital and many other parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, adding to the winter chill. Heavy rain started early in the day, disrupting normal life and greatly inconveniencing office-goers and school children.

While it stopped thereafter, the interlude was brief and rain is falling in many parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh since the afternoon.

Water-logging has been reported from many places of Lucknow while power outages have compounded the problems.

According to the regional met office, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in Lucknow, Bahraich, Barabanki and Gonda districts. There is also a likelihood of hail in some areas. The weather conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

The rain, albeit late in the season, has brought smiles on the faces of farmers who were waiting for the downpour as it will benefit the wheat and mustard crops.

There is ,however, little drop in mercury but the nights are expected to be cold and early mornings are expected to be foggy.

–IANS

