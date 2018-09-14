Rain washed away bridge in Assam, train service affected

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Train movement in parts of northeast India was affected on Friday after incessant rain washed away a portion of the approach bridge between Dhemaji and Bordolani in Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer P.J. Sharma said due to heavy rain and a sudden flow of water, a portion of the approach bridge Number 693 over the Jiadhal river between Dhemaji and Bordoloni stations under Rangiya Division has been washed out.

“As a result, several trains have been short terminated or cancelled. While Murkongselek-Kamakhya Lachit Express remains cancelled, Kamakhya- Murkongselek Lachit Express for Friday will be short terminated at North Lakhimpur,” he said.

“Similarly, Murkongselek-Kamakhya Lachit Express of Saturday will originate from North Lakhimpur. The Kamakhya a” Murkongselek Lachit Express of Saturday will remain canceled,” he said.

–IANS

Ah/prs