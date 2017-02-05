Rains bring down mercury in UP

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) Temperatures dipped here in Uttar Pradesh after a spell of heavy rain in and around the city early on Monday, an official from Met department said.

The weatherman predicted “slight and temporary” change with the return of fog in the days ahead. The night temperature was set to drop by two degrees Celsius.

Director of the Regional Met Office, J.P. Gupta, however, informed that the day ahead would remain by and large warm due to bright sunshine.

The rains occurred after a cyclonic build-up above Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab which would also cause some amount of snowfall in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, the Met office said.

The plains were witnessing gusty, moisture laden winds which would keep the nights cool, the official added.

The minimum temperature till Wednesday was likely to be around seven to nine degrees Celsius.

–IANS

md/in