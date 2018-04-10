Rains bring pleasant weather, gloom for farmers in UP

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) The city and its neighbouring areas woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday as gusty winds and a brief spell of rain brought down the mercury but this sudden change also brought in gloom for the farmers as a major part of the wheat crop is lying in the fields.

A large amount of crop is wasted when the harvest is dampened by the rain, an official said.

The potato harvest, which is already hit by poor marketing and bad pricing, is also set to take a beating by the rain, the official added.

Apart from Lucknow, rain has also been reported from Kanpur, Mathura, Kannauj, Farukkhabad, Etawah and Mainpuri.

Power outages have also been reported owing to the strong winds blowing across many areas.

According to the Regional Met Office, the weather will remain “by and large the same in the next 24-hours”.

The weatherman informed that there is a low-pressure depression in some parts of the state which is leading to the rains.

Some areas are also likely to be hit by a dust storm.

–IANS

md/nks/vm