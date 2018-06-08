Rains bring respite but disrupt airport operations

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Black clouds covered the Delhi skies, plunging the city and its suburbs into darkness around 5.30 p.m. – almost two hours before the light usually fades – as moderate to heavy rains hit the capital on Saturday bringing some respite from weeks of sweltering heat.

Severe dust storm and strong winds also brought in some inconvenience as 27 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. An airport official said the diversions took place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Normalcy was restored after that.

No damage to property or human life due to strong winds and dust storm was reported immediately from anywhere in Delhi or its suburbs.

The sudden change in weather conditions also caused traffic snarls at many places on roads crowded with weekenders.

Rains dropped the temperature to 34 degrees Celsius, six degrees less than the maximum recorded on Friday, according to private weather forecaster Skymet.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees, the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 32 degrees, four notches above the season’s average. The humidity was recorded at 73 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

According to an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain, thundershowers along with strong winds were expected on Sunday.

