Rains in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) There was thunder and lightning on a cloudy Wednesday morning here as light to moderate rains lashed parts of the National Capital Region and the Met predicted more showers later in the day.

It, however, had no effect on the mercury and the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above the season’s average at 12 degrees Celsius.

With humidity recorded at 100 per cent, the air quality was ‘very poor’ in the city.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) of the national capital region was recorded at 352.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with thunderstorm and hail likely in the later parts of the day as well,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In past 24 hours, the city witnesses about 1mm of rain.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum was 9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

–IANS

nks/in