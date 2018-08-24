Rains in some parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) With rains in some parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day.

“There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rainfall and thundershower likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32.7 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded 100 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius,the season’s average.

Heavy rains also lashed Gurugram that paralysed normal life and disrpted the traffic movement to on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway due to waterlogging.

–IANS

sm/ksk