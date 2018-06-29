Rains lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Parts of the city and National Capital Region received moderate showers on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

“There was 5.1 ml of rainfall in the morning. There are chances of light rains by late evening in the NCR region,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees, season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

