Rains lash Uttarakhand, offer respite from heat

Dehradun, June 17 (IANS) Rains on Monday evening lashed Dehradun, Mussoorie and other areas of Uttarakhand, giving a much-needed respite from the summers.

Coupled with hail, the rains lashed Dehradun city, leading to water-logging in low-lying areas. Heavy winds also blew, uprooting many trees that also blocked roads, leading to traffic snarls.

The hill resort of Mussoorie also witnessed heavy rains bringing chill in the weather and forcing people to wear sweaters.

In most of places, temperature dropped considerably as several areas in Garhwal also experienced rains.

