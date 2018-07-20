Rains likely in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, said the Met office.

“The sky will remain mostly cloudy with chances of moderate rain in the National Capital Region (NCR),” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Delhi has received 18.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours since Sunday, the official added.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above season’s average.

–IANS

aks/in