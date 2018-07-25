Rains pound Agra overnight

Agra, July 26 (IANS) Heavy showers overnight pounded Agra, flooding most parts of this old Uttar Pradesh city and nearly cutting off several neighbourhoods.

The weather office has forecast more rains for Thursday and Friday.

Most schools observed a holiday.

“It rained whole night like cats and dogs,” said Sudhir Gupta, a resident of Vijay Nagar Colony.

The water entered houses in Dayalbagh area and in Shastripuram, hundreds of houses were in knee-deep water. In rural areas, police said there were reports of houses collapsing. A few shops on Hospital Road caved in.

“The rains began around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and picked up intensity after midnight. The showers continued till 9 a.m. At one point it looked like the skies had opened up,” said Padmini, a homemaker.

The Agra stadium and the Sur Sadan crossing along the busy Sanjay Place commercial complex were flooded. Light vehicles were nearly swept away by the rain waters gushing through the streets.

Tourist guide Ved Gautam said: “There were very few tourists at the Taj Mahal which looked fresh and sparkled white after the heavy showers rinsed its surface clean. The dry Yamuna banks were submerged for a change.”

