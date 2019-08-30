Rains pound Mumbai, schools ordered shut

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Rains lashed Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region with waterlogging reported from many areas, officials said here on Wednesday.

Heavy rains that started on Tuesday night saw Mumbai slowed down on Wednesday morning, but road, rail and air services were still operating.

As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools in the city to remain shut for the day, said the BMC Disaster Control.

“The principals of schools where students have already reached, have been directed to ensure their safe return home,” an official told IANS.

Mumbai received an average of around 15 cm rain, while Thane and Palghar notched 18 cm and 17 cm precipitation respectively.

Many low-lying areas in the city and suburbs were flooded by upto 6-12 inches water, but sluggish vehicular and rail traffic continued.

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport were near normal despite the downpour and fluctuating visibility levels.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding over the next 2-3 days.

