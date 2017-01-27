Rainy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) A day after the national capital recorded heavy rainfall, parts of Delhi experienced showers on Friday morning.

At least 30.3 mm rain was recorded here till Friday morning.

“It was the first time in the last five years that the city recorded rainfall on January 27,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The morning here was cloudy with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

“The sky will be cloudy throughout the day with expectations of light rains towards forenoon,” the Met office said.

According to the weather office, 35 mm rain was recorded at the Palam observatory while it was 31.4 mm at the Lodhi Road.

Similarly, 33.8 mm rain was recorded at Aya Nagar observatory. At Safdarjung observatory it was 30.3 mm.

The Ridge area here recorded maximum rainfall of 36.1 mm.

There were traffic jams at various places in the national capital due to waterlogging.

The maximum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was 16 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average.

