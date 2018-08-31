Rainy Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) It was a rainy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with light or moderate rains expected during the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

“The city has received 21.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours,” the official said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

–IANS

