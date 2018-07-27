Raise for PM Trudeau’s nanny questioned

This week news that the government would be paying the Trudeau nanny $45,000 which included a raise also managed to raise eyebrows.

Conservative Party spokesman Brock Harrison blasted the prime minister for asking taxpayers to pay for his nanny while Trudeau himself receives “a generous salary.

“During the campaign, Mr. Trudeau told Canadians rich families like his don’t need taxpayers to help with their child care,” Harrison said in an email to a news outlet.

“He should pay for his own nannies.”

The nanny Marian Pueyo’s annual pay works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week.

That represents an increase from November 2015, when an order to hire Pueyo as a “special assistant” was first issued and pegged her pay range from $15 to $20 per hour for days and $11 to $13 per hour for night shifts.

Trudeau faced criticism from opposition parties shortly after taking power in November 2015 for having two nannies on the taxpayer’s dime to care for his three young children.

Less than a year later, the prime minister ended the employment of one of the women, with no explanation given for her termination.

The government’s decision to hire a nanny for the prime minister underscores the challenge that many other Canadian families are facing when it comes to proper childcare, said NDP MP Niki Ashton.

Many Canadians won’t grudge the fact that PM Trudeau is paying for his nanny with taxpayer’s money but would also like to have ‘free’ or well-subsidized daycare for their children.

As things stand, daycare costs can really set a family back. If daycare were to cost parents under $10 a day or less, more parents could possibly consider working longer or have more disposable income to entertain and educate their children through extra-curricular activities. If for example a woman with a child in daycare were to get pregnant, daycare costs would be waived and paid for by the taxpayer. -CINEWS