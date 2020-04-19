Raj Bhavan shouldn’t become centre for political conspiracy: Sena MP

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday indirectly targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by saying that the Raj Bhavan “shouldn’t become centre for political conspiracy”.

In a sharp attack on Koshyari – without naming him – the Sena MP said he was somehow reminded of a ‘shameless’ governor, the late Thakur Ram Lal, who served in the Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh in the early 1980s.

“Remember! History doesn’t spare those who behave unconstitutionally. Samajhne walon ko ishaara kaafi hai!” Raut said in tweets on Sunday.

The Sena MP’s outburst is viewed against the backdrop of a recent Maharashtra Cabinet request to the Governor to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a Member of the Legislative Council for one of the two vacant seats from the Governor’s quota.

This is to prevent a constitutional crisis as Thackeray must become a member of either house of the state legislature by May 28, failing which he would be required to step down.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has postponed all elections, but the picture is likely to become clear after May 3.

Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, and took oath as the CM on November 28, 2019.

The Sena President’s rise to power – the first ever member of the Thackeray clan to hold political office – came after Koshyari had sworn in a two-member government of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, which collapsed in barely 80 hours.

–IANS

qn/tsb