Raja Casablanca enter African Confederation Cup quarters

Casablanca (Morocco), Aug 30 (IANS) Morocco’s Raja Casablanca hammered Ghana’s Aduana Stars 6-0 to seal their place in the last eight of the CAF Confederation Cup football tournament.

While the Moroccan team needed just a draw to go through, they knew that a win would also grant them the first place in Group A if their rivals Vita Club of Congo lose their game against ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latter scenario happened and with their win, Raja raced to the top spot with 11 points.

In a one-way game at the Complex Mohammed V late on Wednesday, the hosts started at a very fast pace, scoring the first goal as early as the 3rd minute through striker Mohcine Iajour.

Iajour added the second goal in the 15th minute before the other striker Zakaria Hadraf scored the third and Soufiane Rahimi made it 4-0 three minutes later.

In the second half, Raja’s coach substituted three of his key attackers but the Moroccan team kept up the pressure to add more goals. Substitute Mahmoud Benhalib scored goals in the 67th and 82nd minute.

The win saw Raja finish first in Group A with 11 points, while Aduana Stars finished at the bottom with four points. Former group leaders Vita Club of Congo ended second with 10 points, and ASEC Mimosas remained third despite their 2-0 win against Vita Club.

