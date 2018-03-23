Rajamouli excited for ‘Baahubali’ screening at Karachi film fest

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is excited that his magnum opus “Baahubali” will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi.

“‘Baahubali’ has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite,” Rajamouli tweeted on Wednesday.

The four-day festival will commence on Thursday and conclude on April 1.

“Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists. The film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers.

The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

Other film’s that will be screened at PIFF include “Dear Zindagi”, “Ankhon Dekhi”, “Hindi Medium”, “Kadvi Hawa”, “Nil Battey Sannata”, “Songs Of The Scorpions” and Marathi movie “Sairat”.

–IANS

