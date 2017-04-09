Rajamouli garners three mn followers on Twitter (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Director S.S. Rajamouli’s social media account on Twitter garnered three million followers on Sunday. The “Baahubali” series helmer has thanked fans for treating him as their family member.

“Three million hearts… You loved me, praised me, supported me, criticised me, helped me, enlightened me, treated me as your family. Thank you,” the 43-year-old tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, he posted: “For those who like, for those who dislike. Please be who you are…I will be who I am.”

He is also “very excited” for the Tamil audio release of his forthcoming film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”.

The first part – “Baahubali: The Beginning” was also re-released in Hindi on April 7 by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The second part in the franchise will hit the screens on April 28.

Shimla on brink of disaster, says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who bought a house for his mother in Shimla in March, is unhappy with the way the city is shaping up. The actor believes that the hill station is on the verge of a “possible disaster”.

“With construction going on, on every inch of land, Shimla is on the brink of a possible disaster if right steps are not taken immediately,” Anupam tweeted on Sunday.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also reacted to the sentiment tweeted by Anupam and said that it is not just Shimla but the entire country is facing “environmental terrorism”.

“Sir, our entire country is suffering from this environmental terrorism, which is responsible for major natural disasters,” he tweeted.

On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, which is scheduled to release on August 11.

