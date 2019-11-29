Rajapaksa to prorogue SL Parliament on Monday

Colombo, Dec 2 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to prorogue Parliament on Monday, a media report said.

The start of the new session of Parliament will be fixed for early next week, The Daily Financial Times said in its report citing official sources as saying.

President Rajapaksa will open the new session of Parliament and was expected to deliver the policy statement of his Government, the sources said.

The Gazette notification announcing the prorogation will be issued on Monday.

The President can prorogue Parliament under Article 70 of the Constitution and he is empowered to make a Statement of Government Policy at the commencement of each session of Parliament and to preside at ceremonial sittings.

Last week, Rajapaksa appointed his Cabinet of 16 ministers as well as 38 state Ministers as part of the interim Government which will be in place until the next General Election.

The Sri Lankan President is constitutionally empowered to dissolve Parliament on March 1, 2020 when it completes four-and-a-half years.

The next Parliamentary Election is expected in late April or the first week of May.

President Rajapaksa is heading a minority government with the United People’s Freedom Alliance which had 95 MPs.

–IANS

ksk/