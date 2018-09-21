Rajasthan: A hapless father seeks justice for her slain daughter

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) A hapless father and retired lecturer of Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan has been running from pillar to post seeking justice for his daughter who was allegedly killed by her “greedy in-laws” on September 12 in Tijara of the district.

Speaking to IANS, grieving father Jagmal Singh said: “The last call my daughter Manjulata made to my wife was on September 9 when she clearly expressed a threat from her in-laws. She asked my wife to take her along or else they would kill her. My wife responded, saying that her father would come soon to bring her back,” he said.

“Even before I could plan my visit, we got the news that my daughter had suffered a heart attack,” he said, adding that it is a blatant lie being told by her in-laws.

Singh has also made a complaint in this regard but is surprised that the police are not taking any action in the matter.

To date, even the mobile of my daughter has not been seized which can help expose the deeds of her in-laws, he said.

The police, when contacted, said that any action can be taken only after the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report is received.

“Till we receive something substantial, we can’t take any action,” said Dara Singh, a police officer of Tijara Police Station.

Dara Singh also said that it is a story being cooked up by the bereaved family. “Why they did not lodge complaint earlier when his daughter called them on September 9?” he said.

However, Manjulata’s father said that his daughter always used to believe that things would improve, so they never approached the police.

He said that Manjulata had finished her nursing course from a Bengaluru college and was married in 2009 to Padam Singh in Hingwaheda village of Tijara. Soon after her marriage, her in-laws started torturing her for bringing no dowry with her. Hence, the girl continued working in Gurgaon to ensure that her in-laws get at least her salary.

In his complaint, the father mentioned that his daughter continued working as a nurse in a top private hospital in Gurgaon even during her pregnancy, as her in-laws were demanding money from her.

“Even after delivering a baby boy, she continued to work in Gurgaon as her in-laws wanted her salary regularly. Thereafter, she delivered a baby girl. This enraged her in-laws further. Hence, she kept her baby with us for three years,” he said in his complaint.

In May 2016, she joined a private hospital in Bhiwadi and started commuting from her house daily.

Despite doing all household chores and then going for her job, her sister-in-law would tell her husband that she was not up to the status of their family and that he should get married again.

Her father said that he gave cash and gifts worth Rs 2.5 lakh to the in-laws when she delivered her son, then on his retirement, he yet again gave Rs 1 lakh, but nothing satisfied them.

Meanwhile, Manjulata, looking at her growing kids, recently left her job, which angered the in-laws all the more and they started torturing her, he said.

–IANS

arc/nir