Rajasthan adds 67.53 lakh new voters in 5 years

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Over the last five years, Rajasthan has added 67,53,000 new voters to take the total number of voters in the state to 4,74,79,402, said a top state Election Commission officer on Friday.

Releasing the final voters list for the state here, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said out of the 4,74,79,402 voters, 2,47,60,755 are men while 2,27,18,647 are women.

The state has 1,13,642 service voters.

Kumar said that during the review of the list, a total of 7,84,061 application forms were received out of which 7,60,288 applications were accepted.

A total of 7,91,320 names were removed from the list.

He said out of this, 3,18,632 have passed away since the last Assembly elections in 2013, 3,48,715 have shifted and 1,23,973 are duplicate voters.

According to him, 4,74,75,110 voters have photo identity cards which makes it 99.99 per cent. In coming days, the remaining voters ID cards will also be issued.

The state has 51,796 polling centres out of 9,490 are in urban areas while 42,306 are in rural areas.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the sequence of names being added in the electoral rolls will continue till the last date of filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections, but the validity of January 1, 2018 will be considered for this.

He said on October 2, voter lists will be read in all the villages and ward assemblies of the state.

–IANS

arc/nir