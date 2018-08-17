Rajasthan announces Rs 10-crore assistance for Kerala

Jaipur, Aug 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday declared a financial help of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood-ravaged Kerala.

She expressed her condolence over the loss of lives and said she was saddened over other losses sustained by the people owing to the natural calamity which left the state devastated.

She added that the government of Rajasthan as well as the people of the state are with Kerala in this hour of grief.

A 27-member team of State Disaster Relief Force was also sent to Kerala to the extend help to the flood-affected people of the state, said SDRF Additional Director General B.L. Soni.

The team was sent by a special plane along with 12 boats and it will extend all help as required to the flood-affected people, he added.

All essential aid has been sent with the team to help the flood-hit people.

From Jaipur, this team has been sent with eight boats and 15 soldiers while from Jodhpur, four boats and 12 soldiers have been sent, Soni said.

