Rajasthan ask Hyderabad to bat (Toss)

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

While Liam Livingston and Ashton Turner came in for Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the Rajasthan team, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul replaced Jonny Bairstow, Yusuf Pathan and Sandeep Sharma in the Hyderabad playing eleven.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith (Captain), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

