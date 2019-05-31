Rajasthan BJP chief: Akbar was man of easy virtue

Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Madanlal Saini said, here on Thursday, Mughal Emperor Akbar was a ‘man of easy virtue’ who would visit Meena Bazaar (the ladies market) incognito.

Speaking at a programme to mark Maharana Pratap’s anniversay at the state BJP office here, Saini said, “Akbar used to indulge in wrongful activities at the Meena Bazaar.”

To prove his point, the BJP chief narrated an incident related to Kiran Devi, a cousin of Maharana Pratap, who was married to Prithviraj of Bikaner.

“Once when Kiran Devi was visiting the Meena Bazaar, Akbar started pursueing her. But Kiran Devi identified the Mughal emperor and pushed him to the ground. At knife point, she asked who he was and Akbar replied the emperor of Hindustan was lying at her feet. He asked for forgiveness and same day Meena Bazaar was shut,” Saini said.

“When we read stories from Maharana Pratap’s life, we come to know he neither strived to grab other’s land, nor accepted the rule of the person who attacked his land. Those who struggle for religion, culture and respect become great on their own,” the BJP leader said.

–IANS

