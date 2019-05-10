Rajasthan CM says Modi playing politics on Alwar rape

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics on the Alwar gang-rape and using the issue as a political tool to draw mileage in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media at his residence, he said Modi had been targeting the Rajasthan Chief Minister in one way or the other wherever he goes be it Jodhpur, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh or Udaipur.

He said Modi lacked complete information about the Alwar crime. “It is unfortunate that he used the incident elections.

“Our police department was quick to act on this issue. Disciplinary action was taken against all derelict officials and all the accused have been arrested,” he said.

“Now, I am planning to make Rajasthan Police a role model in India. Rape complaints can now be registered in Superintendent of Police office (for) the first time in India.

“Also, Case Officers equal to the rank of Deputy SP will be deployed all across the state to ensure quick action in crime against women,” he added.

Asked if Mayawati can withdraw her support to the Congress in Rajasthan, he said: “Mayawati is the leader of a Dalit party and her anger on this incident is quite natural. She has clearly said that she will think on withdrawing her support but has not withdrawn it yet and she will definitely continue supporting the Congress.

“We will continue getting the support of the BSP in future,” he added.

Earlier, Modi had in one of his election rallies slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government for allegedly suppressing the Alwar gang-rape case.

