Rajasthan Congress leaders come together to launch poll camapaign

Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Friday came together to start the party’s election campaign from Sanwaliyaji temple in Chittaurgarh.

The programme to flag off Sankalp yatra was presided over by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot.

Party leaders who shared the dias included state party in-charge Avinash Pandey, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Dr CP Joshi and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi.

The leaders offered prayers at the Sanwaliyaji temple in the morning and later attended a huge public gathering which was addressed by Pilot.

“The people of the state are ready to fight for their rights. They elected BJP by giving it a strong mandate in the last elections. But the state government has failed to fulfil their promises,” Pilot said.

“The BJP should, in its onging Gaurav Yatra, apologise to people,” Pilot added.

He said the Congress would provide a rule where farmers would not be forced to commit suicide, unemployed youths would not have to roam on streets in search of jobs and a safe environment would be created for women’s safety and security.

–IANS

arc/prs