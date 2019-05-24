Rajasthan Congress rules out leadership change in state

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Amid turmoil in the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, state party in-charge Avinash Pandey on Wednesday denied speculation about a leadership change, following the party’s failure to win even one of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking to the media, Pandey said, “There shall be no change in the party leadership in the state.”

When asked him about the resignation letter sent by Cabinet minister Lalchand Kataria which went viral on social media, he said he has not received any such information about the resignation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the Congress has seen many ups and downs however today’s time is different as the BJP is diverting people’s attention on core issues by raising religion and casteism.

“They (BJP) have befooled people by making the Army’s valour an election issue. We have lost the election, however, under Congress President Rahul Gandhi we unitedly will play an active role for public benefit. We need to work for preserving Constitutional values. This is not a fight against any person but a fight against an ideology,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot soon after a meeting said: “We have requested Rahul Gandhi to continue leading the AICC as Congress President in a PCC meeting held here on Wednesday.”

“If he feels like making any change at any level, he should take the decision. Today, Lalu Yadav, Stalin and other leaders want to give a strong opposition to the government under his leadership and vision.”

He further added: “We humbly accept the public mandate but in coming times, we will strengthen the party. I have asked Congress workers in the state to start a mass contact programme in villages and towns to strengthen the party. This is not the first and the last election, we will fulfil all expectations of the public. It’s our government in the state and we will do our best to serve the masses.”

However, Congress ministers continue giving statements hinting at a threat looming large on the state government.

Congress MLA Ram Narayan Meena in another video that went viral on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government can dissolve the Congress government in the state by July if Congress ministers continue with their “selfish” moves.

In the video, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping his eyes on the state if section 356 can be used to dissolve the Rajasthan government. If Congress ministers don’t improve, the Congress government will be dissolved in the state.”

–IANS

arc/kr